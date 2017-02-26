Christian Life gala to raise scholarship funds

"It's important for us. It helps us fund our budget for the year," said gala coordinator Trisha Anderson. "Most importantly, it helps fund scholarships that go for students who couldn't otherwise attend here."

About 35 percent of the student body receives financial assistance, she said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and includes a formal dinner, a silent and live auction by auctioneer Kurt Johnson and entertainment by Hastings-based Black Dirt Theater.

The troupe will perform improv. One of the cast members, Calvin Jackson, is a former alumnus, Anderson said.

The school, at 6300 212th St. W., is accepting donations for the auction. Sponsors of the event will receive advertising on the auction website. Items can be dropped off at the school no later than Monday, Feb. 27.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at CLA2017.gesture.com.