They are among five female students who will be presented with the awards at the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s WomEn’s Conference Thursday, March 9, in Burnsville.

The mission of the conference is to connect women and enrich their personal and professional lives by providing the tools and resources to fulfill their aspirations. For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or scholarships, contact the Chamber office at 651-452-9872 or visit www.dcrchamber.com/womens-conference.cfm.