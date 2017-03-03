DCR Charitable Foundation awards scholarships to local students
Farmington High School student Victoria Almquist and Rosemount High School student Kaitlyn Stock have been awarded $500 scholarships from the Dakota County Regional Charitable Foundation.
They are among five female students who will be presented with the awards at the Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s WomEn’s Conference Thursday, March 9, in Burnsville.
The mission of the conference is to connect women and enrich their personal and professional lives by providing the tools and resources to fulfill their aspirations. For more information regarding registration, sponsorship or scholarships, contact the Chamber office at 651-452-9872 or visit www.dcrchamber.com/womens-conference.cfm.