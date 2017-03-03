Julson, Toutge honored as All-State Band students

This is the highest honor bestowed upon high school music students in the state.

Taylor and Lucas auditioned for the All-State ensemble last March, then took part in a week-long music camp at Concordia College in Moorhead in August.

The concert at Orchestra Hall took place during the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) Midwinter Clinic, when nearly all music teachers in the state of Minnesota gather in Minneapolis for three days of professional development classes and concerts.

Taylor and Lucas — along with the rest of the FHS Bands — will be performing at the Winter Band Concert on Monday, March 6. This is a free concert that begins at 6:30 p.m. in FHS Recital Hall. For more information about the band www.farmingtontigerbands.com.