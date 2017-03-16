FHS bands keep busy schedule

The Jazz Ensembles, directed by Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska, received positive feedback from a panel of professional jazz clinicians and performed in the University of Minnesota's Ted Mann Concert Hall. The performance included several student soloists, including Conner McCarthy (pictured) on trumpet.

Farmington Winter Percussion, directed by Krissy Bergmark, was featured along with percussion ensembles from several metro area schools during MacPhail's Percussion Showcase day. Students worked with Michael Rosen, Professor of Percussion at Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. The Winter Percussion Final Concert was Tuesday, March 14 in the FHS Recital Hall.