Farmington Schools to host community discussion on school budgeting
Farmington Area Public Schools will host a community discussion on the school district budgeting process at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the large lecture hall at Farmington High School.
In the meeting announcement, district officials said they wanted to take time to discuss how a school budget is created and the unique factors that affect school funding during a time when the district budget outlook is positive.
Community members who are curious to learn more about how a school budget is formulated are encouraged to attend. For more information visit www.farmington.k12.mn.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=116138&pageId=28717495.