Community invited to Farmington Band Jubilee Monday at FHS

The concert will feature fifth grade beginner band students, eighth grade bands, and the Farmington High School Wind Ensemble.

"The Band Jubilee is one of the largest – and most heartwarming – concerts of the year," said Bradley Mariska, associate director of bands. "Hundreds of band students will join together to share music with each other, their families, and the entire Farmington community."

The concert finale – a performance of the Farmington School Song - will feature guest conductor Jake Cordes, chair of the Farmington School Board.

Admission to the concert is free. For more information visit www.facebook.com/fhstigerband1 or www.twitter.com/fhstigerband1.