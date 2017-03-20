Poissant performs with All-State Men's Choir

He auditioned to be a part of the All-State choirs last March and was selected as a Tenor II in the Men's Choir. Over the summer, he attended the All-State Choir Camp at St. John's University where his director was Dr. Andrew Last of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

"Caleb grew so much as a singer, musician, and person in this experience. He would be the first to say it has been the highlight of his choral career. Dr. Last motivated his choir to sing their best, dig deep into the meaning of texts, and connect on a personal level to the music," said FHS Choir Director Megan Dimich.

Following the Orchestra Hall performance she said, "It was a huge thrill to hear them sing again in such a jaw-dropping space in our state. We are deeply proud of his success."