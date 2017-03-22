FHS bands perform winter concerts, Jubilee

Under the direction of Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska, the Varsity Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Wind Ensemble played to a capacity audience on March 6. The evening included several student soloists and conductors, as well as guest horn soloist Dr. Sarah Schamlenberger from the University of St. Thomas.

The Winter Percussion Final Concert took place March 14. Directed by Krissy Bergmark, the concert featured a variety of traditional and contemporary percussion ensembles and drumline features.

The Farmington Band Jubilee took place March 20. The concert featured fifth grade beginner band students, eighth grade bands, and the Farmington High School Wind Ensemble in one of the school's largest concerts of the year. The concert finale, a performance of the Farmington School Song, featured Farmington school board chair Jake Cordes as a guest conductor.

For more information about FHS Band, visit www.farmingtontigerbands.com or search "Farmington High School Band" on Facebook.