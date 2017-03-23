Fun for food at Games for Change

On March 17, Farmington High School held its eighth annual Games for Change, an all-night event where students and staff play volleyball, basketball and dodgeball to raise money for the Farmington Food Shelf.

This year, 27 student teams and one staff team participated in the event, raising $4,300 and bringing in 781 pounds of food for the Farmington Food Shelf.

The event is organized each year by the Community Education FHS Youth Development Committee, a group of about 20 student leaders in ninth through 12th grade.