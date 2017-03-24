Farmington Area Public Schools Superintendent Jay Haugen released a statement to ISD 192 families the day the notes were discovered, and later that evening Farmington resident Becky LaBeau, whose kindergartener and third grader attend Riverview Elementary, shared the letter on her Facebook page, encouraging families to counter the hatred with letters of kindness.

"My heart aches for the child who had to read those hurtful words," her message read. "As my family was discussing the incident at dinner this evening, we decided it would be nice if our two children, who attend RVES, write a positive note to the child to let him/her know that the words on that piece of paper are not the feelings of the RVES students. Then we thought, why stop there? Why not ask others to do the same? So let's do it, Farmington! Let's fill this child's bucket with positive notes from RVES students and from students around the district. I encourage you to speak with your kids and have them write a note from their hearts. Let's show this family what a loving community we have!!"

As of March 21, the post had 67 Facebook shares. Several people on Facebook commented that LaBeau's message had moved them to tears. One person replied, "Hate what happened. LOVE LOVE LOVE your response." Another wrote, "That child and their family needs to know that not all people in this world are racist. Thank you for doing that." Yet another responded, "So sad to hear this happened in one of our schools. I think the school district did the right thing by informing parents in regards to this incident. This is an opportunity to have dialogue with our children in regards to racism and how it affects us all and to also take a deeper look within ourselves. Thank you Farmington school district for moving the dialogue to all schools in regards to this issue so we can all be a stronger community."

Barb Duffrin, executive director of educational services for Farmington Area Public Schools, said LaBeau's Facebook plea received a strong response from the community. Riverview Elementary School Principal Kimberly Grengs delivered a large stack of letters from the community to the student last week, and cards have continued to trickle in.

"Throughout the district, there were parents who wanted to do something to make it clear that that's not what Farmington is about and that's not who we are as a community," Duffrin said.

LaBeau said it was her own children that inspired her to counter the racist notes with kindness. She was sitting at the table prepping her children for the conversation they were going have at a school that day when she came up with the idea.

"I was thinking about what would help that student feel like they were welcome in the community," LaBeau said. "I always think about, 'How would I feel, or how would my children feel?''"

Other parents jumped on board once they saw LaBeau's Facebook request. Groups such as Farmington High School's Farmington Faith Club convened to make cards for the student, and some teachers had their entire classrooms make cards to deliver to the child at Riverview.

Duffrin said the community responded to news of the racist notes not only by sending notes of encouragement to the victim, but also by starting conversations with their own children about how to be more inclusive.

"People want their kids to know that everyone is part of our community and everyone is welcome, and we support a safe and inclusive environment," she said. "I think it comes across that our community is one that has a strong commitment to kindness and community, and it's a strong community that supports kids ... and I think that came across loud and clear."