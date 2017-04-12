Student accepted into new U medical school program

Ranita Tarchand, 17, has been been taking classes at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus for the last two years, and will now spend the next seven earning her bachelor's and doctorate degrees through the College of Liberal Arts and the Medical School.

This spring, Tarchand applied to attend the University of Minnesota as a full-time college student in the College of Liberal Arts beginning next fall. After she was accepted, staff at the university invited her to apply to a new program being offered by the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"I decided to pursue this program specifically because of the format my education has taken so far — I felt like this was a best fit," Tarchand said. "Medicine was always the end goal for me, so this seemed like a way to acknowledge that."

Under the combined BA/MD program, students will have the chance to complete both their undergraduate and medical school programs in seven years. After finishing their BA, students will automatically be accepted into the medical school, said Taisha Mikel, the medical school's director of pipeline programs.

Mikel said the program is designed to retain some of Minnesota's top students from being recruited to other medical programs, and to enhance diversity in the medical program.

Tarchand is one of 10 students who have been accepted into the first class of this program, which was proposed in 2015 and approved by the Board of Regents last summer.

"We had a strong applicant pool this year, and making our final selections was challenging — the students came with a lot of good leadership and medically-related experience," Mikel said.

Tarchand said she knew she wanted to go into medicine since she was a child and got to visit her father at work at the Veterans Affairs medical center.

"I was completely sold, I just loved everything about it," Tarchand said. "I've loved everything I've done within the medical field."

She also bring medical experience as a personal care assistant, a range of volunteer work, and he interested in diversity and community to her career plans in medicine.

At the moment, she's most interested in the public health aspect of medicine, as well as trying to improve communication between doctors and their patients. Tarchand is also a first generation American, born in Minneapolis to parents to came to the United States from Guyana, South America.

"I've worked in cultural communities where people don't necessarily have the best relationship with physicians because we don't have a very diverse workforce," said Tarchand.

One of the goals of the university program that appealed to Tarchand is that it is designed to help develop and more diverse and understanding community of physicians. Tarchand said her time working with the Diversity Club at Farmington High School helped her realize the importance of diversity in medicine.

"In medicine, you have to be able to understand perspectives other than you own. I think that club did a great job of instilling that in me at a young age ... I was able to implement that into my other work," Tarchand said.