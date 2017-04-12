Farmington science teacher honored by Air Force Association

Kohorst is a science teacher at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington. He received the award April 11 at the monthly meeting of the General E. W. Rawlings Chapter of the Air Force Association in the Twin Cities area.

The Air Force Association recognizes teachers who are passionate about applying principles of science, technology, engineering and math in their classrooms in the spirit of Christa McAuliffe. The purpose of the program is to recognize classroom teachers for their accomplishments and achievements in exciting K-12 students about STEM and preparing them to use and contribute to tomorrow’s technologies

According to Boeckman Middle School Principal Dan Miller:

"On his own, Todd learned about project POSSUM — Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere — through NASA’s Flight Opportunities program. Todd applied for the program and was accepted. In his second year as a science teacher, Todd spent four days in flight training. Getting fitted in a space suit, he underwent basic astronaut training. He has experienced being in a centrifuge being exposed to high G-forces and oxygen deprivation."

"Todd brings his space flight suit into his classroom. His students think it is cool to have a teacher undergoing space training. He brings what he learns into his classroom. He teaches his students about motion, uses his experiences to talk about gravity and to discuss the design processes to create POSSUM craft. His class then does its own unit on spacecraft design.”