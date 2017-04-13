Destination ImagiNation is a worldwide, performance-based competition that develops students' creative skills through problem-solving, improvisation, teamwork and independent thinking. Teams of students ranging from elementary to high school compete by age level in one of eight different challenges: technical, scientific, engineering, fine arts, improvisation, service learning, early learning and an instant challenge.

The top two or three finishers in each challenge and age level qualified for the state tournament. The 15 qualifying teams from District 196 are listed below by challenge category.

Show and Tech Technical Challenge

In the Barnyard, Woodland Elementary School (Renaissance Award winner); Dancing Ombre Otters, Woodland Elementary; and Little Neon Monsters, Dakota Hills Middle School.

Top Secret Scientific Challenge

Penguins from Jupiter, Red Pine Elementary School and The Dragon Bolts, Rosemount Middle School.

In It Together Engineering Challenge

Minnesota Molecules, Red Pine Elementary and Lower Expectations, Eagan High School (Spirit of DI Award winner).

Vanished! Fine Arts Challenge

Be Happy and Dance on Rainbows, Westview Elementary School; Sponsored by Cows, Woodland Elementary; The Candy Crushers, Woodland Elementary; and The Noodle Pixies, Rosemount Middle.

3-Peat Improvisation Challenge

The ManiActs, Rosemount Middle.

Ready, Willing and Fable Service Learning Challenge

Creative Awesomeness, Southview Elementary School; Drum Roll, Please!, Apple Valley community team (middle level); and LoaDing..., Rosemount Middle School.

A total of 32 teams from District 196 schools competed in the east and west metro qualifying tournaments. Teams from Northview and Westview elementary schools competed in the Save the Day early learning challenge, which do not advance to the state competition.