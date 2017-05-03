Farmington schools that have been awarded tutor positions are: Akin Road Elementary, Farmington Elementary, Farmington Riverview Early Childhood, Instructional Services Center, Meadowview Elementary, North Trail Elementary and Riverview Elementary.

Both full- and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall. By joining Reading Corps or Math Corps, individuals will be helping more than 35,000 students statewide. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide programs designed to help every Minnesota student succeed in reading by the end of third grade, and in math by the end of eighth grade.

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps tutors commit to 11 months of service, during which they earn $574 (full-time) every two weeks and an education award of up to $5,815 to help pay for further education at the end of their service. Full-time tutors are also eligible for health insurance and child care assistance.

Literacy and math tutors are fully trained by Reading Corps and Math Corps. Tutor candidates come from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from high school graduates to retirees. Mid-career individuals considering a professional change are also excellent candidates. Parents also find serving as a tutor is a great way to support their child's school. To learn more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or to apply to serve as a tutor, visit readingandmath.net or contact 866-859-2825.

---

Mock car crash at RHS

A mock car crash will be presented to students of Rosemount High School, as a pre-prom social awareness activity, from 8-10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

The activity will be conducted in conjunction with the City of Rosemount Police, Fire, and City Works, North AirCare, Health East, Rosemount Floral, Savvi Formal Wear, AAA Auto Salvage, White Funeral Homes and Rosemount High School students and staff.

The team will create a "real life" scenario of an alcohol-related crash. The staged car crash is designed to encourage students to think about their decisions and consequences that will help them to make the right choices for themselves and their peers.