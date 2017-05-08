Saying goodbye to Guthrie, Kvittem

• Michael Guthrie has been a member of the Shannon Park family for 25 years, the last 17 as principal.

• Ann Kvittem has been with Shannon Park since 1990, serving as a physical education teacher and assistant administrator.

An open house is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the gymnasium at Shannon Park Elementary School, 13501 Shannon Parkway. Cupcakes and light refreshments will be served; no gifts please.