    Saying goodbye to Guthrie, Kvittem

    By Scott Wente on May 8, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.
    Ann Kvittem and Michael Guthrie are retiring from Shannon Park Elementary School. Submitted photo

    Shannon Park Elementary School invites the public to join its families in celebrating two extraordinary educators as they approach their retirements:

    • Michael Guthrie has been a member of the Shannon Park family for 25 years, the last 17 as principal.

    • Ann Kvittem has been with Shannon Park since 1990, serving as a physical education teacher and assistant administrator.

    An open house is scheduled for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the gymnasium at Shannon Park Elementary School, 13501 Shannon Parkway. Cupcakes and light refreshments will be served; no gifts please.

