New Boeckman principal hired

Presently, she is fulfilling an 18-month position as interim principal at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska that ends June 30. She worked as an assistant principal at Pioneer Ridge for three years and an administrative dean at Chanhassen High School. Earlier in her career, she taught science at the middle and high school levels within Eastern Carver County Schools.

"Farmington has been a district that Eastern Carver County has been partnering with through personalized learning network for many years, and through that, I have learned about all the innovation and personalized learning taking place in Farmington, and I am very excited to bring my experience with innovation to what is happening in Farmington," Blazek said.

Blazek said middle school youth are fun and able to think at higher levels about learning. As a secondary-trained teacher, she said she can utilize her professional teaching experience to reach and teach middle school youth.

"They are still developing as adolescents and have a passion for learning and that is different than elementary school learning," she said. "They are able to process and think at a higher level about things, and they are very impressionable and fun to work with because they are just kids," Blazek added.

In response to what she sees as challenges she faces as a middle school principal, Blazek said: "I think that is working with school, students, families and communities, but the biggest challenges are finding ways to engage everyone in the classroom and work on individual needs and plan how to meet those needs while engaging everyone in those conversations."

As a native of Lakeville who graduated from Lakeville High School before there were two high schools, Blazek is proud to say she was highly involved in Dakota County 4-H leadership as a youth, spending hours of her childhood at the fairgrounds and as an ambassador at the county level.

"Farmington and Lakeville are very near and dear to my heart, and I am excited to essentially come home and work here," Blazek said.

Married to Chris Blazek, the couple have two children, a 7-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. She said her young family keeps her happy and on her toes with soccer, baseball and swimming lessons. Blazek said her family will work to relocate to the area.

"I want the community to know I am really excited to meet them, their children and the staff at Boeckman Middle School and I think with my experience and great ideas, we will have some pretty great things that are going to happen by me joining the building," she said.