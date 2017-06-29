Band breaks out new uniforms

"We really have to thank the community, our alumni, as well as the families of our current band students, who all joined together to make this happen," band director Erin Holmes said. "We are so proud."

Fundraising for the new uniforms began about two years ago, when Holmes recruited several parent volunteers to help raise funds and brainstorm design options. Not only did the band raise the necessary funds — nearly $70,000 in total — it resulted in the formation of the Farmington Tiger Band Boosters, which now supports a wide variety of band activities through fundraising and volunteerism. For example, the group's next big event is the Tiger Scramble, a golf tournament at Fountain Valley Golf Club on July 28.