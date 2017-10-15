Search
    Farmington celebrates homecoming

    By Kara Hildreth / contributor on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:26 a.m.
    Dressed in new uniforms, the Farmington High School Marching Band fires up crowds with Tiger spirit at the homecoming parade Oct. 4 in downtown Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor 1 / 3
    Streets of downtown Farmington were lined with parade floats like this car adorned in patriotic colors reminding the public about the annual Patriotic Day Celebration to honor veterans' service with a free dinner, music and a veterans program at Farmington High School on Thursday, Nov. 9. Kara Hildreth / contributor 2 / 3
    Farmington High School royalty candidates Sydney Blandin and Caden Freetly ride in the homecoming parade Oct. 4. Kara Hildreth / contributor3 / 3

    Farmington High School celebrated homecoming Oct. 2-6.

