Farmington celebrates homecoming

Dressed in new uniforms, the Farmington High School Marching Band fires up crowds with Tiger spirit at the homecoming parade Oct. 4 in downtown Farmington. Kara Hildreth / contributor

Streets of downtown Farmington were lined with parade floats like this car adorned in patriotic colors reminding the public about the annual Patriotic Day Celebration to honor veterans' service with a free dinner, music and a veterans program at Farmington High School on Thursday, Nov. 9. Kara Hildreth / contributor

2 / 3