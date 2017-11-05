Each fall, over a thousand local residents pack FHS for a brunch supporting the high school band program. One of the biggest fundraisers of the year, the annual Band Brunch raises money for all band students for travel, supplies, sheet music, and new instruments.

Many supporters who attend the annual meal are there to support specific students who are members of the FHS band program, but others simply come for the great food, community, and to support a good cause.

“The Band Brunch is an exciting annual event,” says Director of Bands Erin Holmes. “Last year we served over 1,100 people and we hope to draw even more this year. The community has shown great support for this event over the years.”

Holmes has been a band director in Farmington for over 17 years. The Brunch began 30 years ago, the brainchild of former FHS band director Jeff Gottwig.

Associate Director of Bands Bradley Mariska experienced the Band Brunch for the first time last year.

“It was amazing to see the community support at last year’s event,” Mariska said. “I also think it’s great that nearly 200 band students will volunteer over the weekend to help carry out the event; these students really take ownership of this fundraiser.”

Last year, over 100 items were donated for the silent auction, including arts and crafts, gift baskets, tasty treats, apparel, gift certificates and more. This year’s silent auction will even feature a weeklong excursion for a family getaway to Mexico.

In addition to the Brunch and Silent Auction, hundreds of supporters will also stay for the Indoor Marching Band Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The indoor performance marks the conclusion of a very successful season for the Farmington Tiger Marching Band. They will play their show, “Sagarmatha,” one last time.

The hour-long concert will feature the band’s fall show, several pep band songs, and a few surprises, as well.

“The seniors are planning a special performance, but they are keeping it a surprise,” Holmes said.

The Band Brunch is served in the Commons of FHS from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, with the Indoor Marching Band Concert at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale in advance from band members - or at the door - for either or both events. Adult tickets for the brunch are $8 if purchased in advance ($9 at the door), with students and seniors admitted for only $5. Kids 6 and under eat free. For the afternoon concert, adult admission is only $3, with students and seniors admitted for only $2. All proceeds directly benefit the FHS Band.