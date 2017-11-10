Rosemount marching band gets big send-off for Macy's Parade

Locals can hear a sneak preview and see a marching band performance on Saturday, Nov. 18.

"We are putting a lot of horsepower behind it because it is such a cool event for the city, and we are giving them the proper send-off," said Logan Martin, Rosemount city administrator.

The band plans to march from Rosemount High School to Rosemount Community Center. The event is expected to draw a crowd of more than 1,000.

"The highlight will be the marching band," said John Loch, program chair of Rosemount Area Arts Council, which is helping to coordinate the event.

The 70-member Rosemount Community Band will also perform music in the "Songs of Thanksgiving" for a half hour.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and carpool, if possible.

The Rosemount High Irish Marching Band is the first band from Minnesota to perform in the Macy's parade since 1989.

Back in 2014, Rosemount community pride swelled when the marching band paraded on TV in the famous Tournament of Roses Parade in California.

"Every time I hear the band I get goosebumps, and I am so proud of our band and they will represent us on the front stage," Loch said.

The marching band send-off coincides with Rosemount's annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony in the south parking lot of Rosemount Community Center.

If you go:

What: Rosemount High School Band send-off where students will practice for the upcoming 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The send-off coincides with Rosemount's annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.

When: 5:45-8:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

St. Joseph's School Choir in Rosemount will sing outdoors at 5:45 p.m. Rosemount High School Marching Band will march from the high school to the community center with plans to arrive around 6:15 p.m. The annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place around 6:40 p.m.

Rosemount Community Band and Rosemount High School Chamber Singers will perform inside at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rosemount Community Center, 13885 South Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Santa will pull up in fireman's ladder truck to watch the show. Treats will be served inside the community center after the ceremony. Attendees can bring nonperishable food donations that will be given to 360 Communities' Rosemount Family Resource Center. The tree-lighting ceremony is organized by Rosemount Area Arts Council and the City's Youth Commission.

Support for the expanded event is provided by First State Bank of Rosemount, Cub Foods, and the City of Rosemount.