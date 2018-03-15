Students joined teenagers in solidarity across the metro, state and nation who chose to unite during the National School Walkout for 17 minutes on March 14, one month after the mass shooting took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"Though the walkout is not a school-sponsored activity, we, as a district, support students who wish to participate in a peaceful protest; we also support those who do not wish to participate," according to a Farmington School District 192 statement emailed to parents Monday afternoon.

Peaceful protests and demonstrations acted as a solidarity call to Congress to pass tighter gun control laws and to brainstorm and discuss ways to make schools safer.

EMPOWER, a youth branch of the Women's March, organized the walkout and reported that more than 2,500 walks were scheduled. The ENOUGH National School Walkout was designed to serve as a watershed moment for legislators to take action, especially since teens will soon be eligible to vote.

"February's tragic school shooting in Florida made a significant impact on school communities across the nation and while we have emergency practices and updated safety features in place at each of our schools, many are still wondering what more can be done," according to the District 192 statement.

Rosemount High School and District 196 students and families were advised of district guidelines concerning walkouts and protests during the school day. Participation in such events is entirely voluntary and guidelines address how "no student or adult should coerce, intimidate, degrade or bully an individual who chooses to participate or not participate in a walkout or protest."

"It is our job to be responsible for their safety, as well as the students who stay in class," said John Wollersheim, Rosemount High School principal.

Both he and Farmington High Principal Jason Berg said this is the first time their students were potentially a part of a student walkout.

Farmington students who chose to leave class were marked unexcused for the missed portion of the school day and will need to make up any missed school work. Classes continued during the peaceful protest and students were expected to return to class afterwards.

"We encourage families to have open conversations with their students about expectations and participation in such events," according to the district statement.