Retired police officer now instructs others nationwide

Dau worked 30 years as a detective, hostage negotiator, patrol officer and school resource officer in Farmington. Today he works as a senior instructor for National Association of School Resource Officers.

"I left here in 2010 when I was injured by a gang banger at the high school who destroyed my left knee and that is a deal ender to being a cop," he said.

For 17 years, Dau worked as an SRO officer in Farmington. He said he loves to talk about the students he got to know and the relationships he built inside the school walls.

"You never realize the impact you make on their lives until you retire and see the kids you touched at weddings or shopping at the MOA," Dau said. He never grows tired of their feedback shared.

"They say as they introduce me, 'This is Officer Dau who changed my life,' and I did not know how I impacted this kid in that positive way," Dau said.

As a strong proponent of how police can help youth navigate troubled times with peers, school, family and drugs, Dau believes resource officers should be present in schools. He said SROs can make positive inroads from a young age of elementary all the way into high school as young adults.

"As an NASRO instructor now, we try to tell our students the awesome responsibility they are given to go into schools and try to change lives," Dau said of officers taking training.

Dau has spent years contemplating how to improve school safety and reduce school violence with guns, he contends there should be more dedicated funding to employ more SROS.

Supports students

Supporting strong families, communities and neighborhoods also helps to reduce school violence, he said.

"We need to spend more time teaching parents how to parent and how to do whatever we can to be better role models for our kids. I really honestly believe that, and I really do not think the solution is arming the teachers and in fact the NASRO's official stand is that they do not think it is safe to arm teachers," Dau said.

"The teachers need to concentrate on teaching and let the professionals do that job, but I am a firm believer we need to do a lot more to support those kids and give them the skills to resolve problems or differences around diversity and anti-bullying programs," he added.

"We need to encourage dialogue with the kids and encourage them to say something about a student if they see something and this may not be politically correct," Dau said. "I do think that we have gotten away from having parameters and kids need that guidance and structure to understand how society works as well."

Mental illness training

Society also needs to recognize that mental illness exists in children and teens. Then the next crucial step is diagnosis and treatment as early as possible, Dau said.

NASRO has introduced a new three-day class that trains police officers about mental illnesses within families and among youth. The officers learn how to be aware and offer understanding.

"This is cutting-edge curriculum that is helping us look at the individual to prevent social crimes that percolate, and it is one more piece of the puzzle to help kids succeed," Dau said.

This helps districts have trained people in schools.

"There is a big difference between a patrol officer and an SRO — they are two different worlds and the training is huge," Dau said. Resources officers work in tandem with school counselors, teachers, administrators, social workers and psychologists to help students address problems.

Dau stresses the importance of having an SRO in each middle school and high school building to respond swiftly to incidences. It only takes three and a half minutes for school shooters to kill. That is less time than it takes for most police officers to drive across town and arrive on scene.

"When a school shooter comes, they shoot and do not miss," Dau said.

Responsibilities

He wants the public to understand resources officers have three primary responsibilities:

• to serve as a law enforcement

• to serve as a mentor

• to educate youth in the classroom about all kinds of character issues from elementary age to young adulthood.

"We figure if we invest enough time upfront, kids learn how to make proper decisions, and those skills include how to properly resolve problems without violence," Dau said.

In 2015, Dau was given the honor of being named the national instructor of the year with NARSO. "I have been very blessed," he said.

Most Minnesota schools realize how SROs can benefit school safety and the welfare of students, Dau said.

"You see, the SRO is so much more than just a hired gun to protect kids at school, the SRO and their presence on campuses is huge," he said, adding that having a squad car parked on school grounds also helps to deter drug crime and drug dealers.

"I think Farmington and the surrounding schools and communities in Dakota County are very lucky because they have seen the importance of having cops in the schools, but let's face it — it is an expensive process to figure out where the money will come from," Dau said.