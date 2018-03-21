Students stand against violence

The walkout served as a way to honor the lives lost in school shootings and as a nationwide peaceful protest against gun violence in schools and across the United States.

At the Farmington walkout, one student spoke up asking everyone to be quiet, saying this was not a time to talk among cliques and friends. The silenced crowd stood still holding backpacks in the chilly outdoors surrounded by farmland and blue sky.

Farmington High student Ellie Colson brought a homemade "#NeverAgain" sign. It read, "Let's take a moment to honor the sacrifice of our school children who laid down their lives to protect our right to bear arms."

"There have been roughly 208 mass shootings since Sandy Hook and that should not be happening and we shouldn't be afraid to go to school," Colson said, referring to the Newtown, Conn., elementary school where 20 children and staff members were fatally shot Dec. 14, 2012.

She added she is not afraid to be in school. "I am angry that other people are afraid because that is not something you should be nervous about — you should be nervous about finals and the ACT."

Rosemount High Principal John Wollersheim estimated 250 to 300 students took part in the non-school sponsored walkout there. Wollersheim said the well-organized event went smoothly and some students stood quietly holding homemade protest signs.

"Our students were very thoughtful and some of the student council leaders sent me an email and made sure the school knew it was not a demonstration, but it was in support of ending violence across schools in America - they told me the plan and they stuck to that," Wollersheim said.

"I was very impressed with how it was organized since they gave us fair warning and we appreciate the students who participated, and how they did exactly what their goal was and main point was to observe the silence," he added.

More than 2,500 peaceful protests and demonstrations took place to serve as a solidarity call for Congress to pass tighter gun control laws and work to brainstorm and talk about ways to make schools safer. The national group EMPOWER, a youth branch of the Women's March, spearheaded the movement.

One minute before the 17 minutes expired, another Farmington High young woman yelled out how her mother told her this walkout was stupid, but she disagreed. The unidentified teenager then led a group chant, "Don't shoot! Don't shoot!" before students returned peacefully to their classrooms.