Rock on with life

The young men created a class called History of Rock Music. They all took it at Farmington High School as an independent study course where they researched and wrote the curriculum.

English teacher Tom Doyle brainstormed with school counselor Jerry Pfau about the idea for the class. Together they came up with students who would be a good fit for the rock music history class.

"I have had all the students before in class and I have built relationships with them," Doyle said. In class, each of the young men said Doyle has been more of a friend than a teacher in school who shares his books and love of music with them while mentoring them in English class. Doyle even acts as a support for the young men who are coming of age and need listening ears about teenage challenges.

Blown away

Auston Moeller, Simon Romero, Mateo Davila and Alex Durrence gave a summary of the course at the March 12 Farmington School Board meeting. They shared how they found their spark and love of learning while delving into music history.

"I was blown away with how they talked about it and they really started to think about teaching and education from a different perspective," Doyle said.

Each senior worked both independently and in collaboration with the group to put the bones of a detailed syllabus for the class. Students would study, write, discuss, debate and learn how rock music shaped history and history shaped rock.

The young men designed the class to tackle the history of rock music. They chronicled musical influences, artists and songs from the 1950s through 2000, the year most of them were born. Each student researched and compiled music history from a different decade.

"We didn't want to take this class to learn what he already knew, so we figured we might as well take this class and learn more," said 18-year-old Simon Romero.

During the board presentation, each young man beamed with enthusiasm and passion as he shared what he learned about history and music.

"We each took something that was a little outside our perspective," said senior Auston Moeller.

Music connects friends

In an interview, each senior shared how they became friends because of music.

Moeller and Durrence became friends while attending school at Farmington Elementary. Simon Romero and Mateo Davila, originally from Ecuador, said they became friends after they connected over a simple Metallica rock band keychain that spurred conversation. They all began talking about their mutual respect and love for the band.

"I have started a CD collection and honestly all of us have been to concerts like Metallica, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses and other rock festivals and random bands," Romero said.

"The thing that is cool about this class is that we took it in the direction we wanted to, so no matter where that took us individually, we had fun and we learned," he added.

They talk about psychedelic music, the legendary British Invasion with the classic songs from The Beatles and how Pink Floyd flourished in the 1960s and '70s.

"Then there was peaceful protesting," Moeller said.

"Rock music was so great in the 1960s and 1970s cause it was the voice for the voiceless for the people who couldn't get their voice out there, and it was a way to get your message out there for the whole world to hear," Romero said.

"Rock music began as being more white mainstream music for white people, but then there was the blues and more black music from New Orleans and Motown music," Moeller said.

That was before Michael Jackson became the "king of pop" who made music videos captured on MTV that became mainstream, Moeller said.

In the 1960s when civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., fought for equal rights for black citizens, the song lyrics reflected teachings of love for one another and not going to war, Moeller said.

"Woodstock was such a huge part of history where people just wanted to love each other and listen to some good music and have a good time without all these barriers of race and gender, and they just wanted to hang out and be friends and love each other and have a good time," Romero said.

"Today, I feel our music is lacking and I feel there needs to be more people instead of rioting, we need people to go back to the core and come together and spur the message of peace," Moeller said.

All the students admit they now appreciate Principal Jason Berg, who gave final approval on this venture that led them to discover their own personal spark and love of learning.

The students hope future alumni will take the class and learn how rock 'n' roll music shaped history, showcased freedom and helped to mold social issues like equality, racial justice and the peace movement during war time.

Curriculum for the History of Rock class will be reviewed by the district Instructional Program Review committee later this year before it appears on the class course offerings list.

"They laid a good foundation and framework that we can add to and tweak, and it is super exciting that it was built by students and from a student perspective," Berg said.