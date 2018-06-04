Farmington senior welcomes new challenges

Originally from South Dakota and attending T.F. Riggs High School there in Pierre, Lentsch and her family moved to Farmington in 2016.

Lentsch's father, Lucas, had a job offer in Minnesota. Lucas asked the Lentsch and her three siblings what they thought. Lentsch didn't take long until she said let's go.

"I was just like, 'That sounds like a wonderful opportunity' to meet a whole bunch of new people and stretch my comfort zone," Lentsch said.

Back in South Dakota, Lentsch holds her farming roots in high regards. Her grandparents were both farmers and her family continued by raising angus beef cattle. Still today, the family will go back to their farm in South Dakota, a place they reference as "The Hills."

Lentsch, who will graduate on Friday, June 8, said she wants to educate people on agriculture for her future career.

"I keep thinking about what is going to be important in the future," Lentsch said. "Like what kind of jobs are going to be available. And something I always come back to is everybody needs to eat."

Lentsch said she often sees miseducation about genetically modified organisms (GMO) and pesticides spread across various platforms. Lentsch wants people to know that farmers, and agriculture in general, aren't here to hurt. They're here to help.

"I always grew up with the idea that if you take care of the land, the land will take care of you," Lentsch said.

Lentsch is also a published writer for The Shelby Report, a nationwide publication for the food and grocery industry. Lentsch writes editorial articles that help businesses get to understand Generation Z and their consuming habits — topics such the convenience and comfort of technology and its various effects on people born in the mid-1990s and the efficiency of snacking by young consumers.

The chance to write something always present in daily life is rewarding to Lentsch, who said she looks forward to writing more in the future.

"I hope that someday I can kind of work on the sustainability of agriculture," Lentsch said. "I think it's really important that we should educate consumers about what a GMO is and kind of get rid of some false information and misconceptions."

Last June, Lentsch was named a Miss Farmington Ambassador and has enjoyed her role. Her reign will end during Dew Days, but during her time she's volunteered with Special Olympics and Feed My Starving Children, along with various parade requirements.

In the fall, Lentsch will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study agriculture business.

Though she has only been in Farmington for a short time, Lentsch said she'll miss the faculty who have been constantly supportive.

Graduation will be 7 p.m. Friday, June 8, in the Tiger Stadium and streamed live into Farmington High School Recital Hall. In case of rain, commencement will be indoors.