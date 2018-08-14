Hilden to Seek Farmington School Board seat

s a father of a kindergartner and a fourth-grader at North Trail Elementary, Hilden said he knows change takes time and wants to be involved throughout his children's education.

"Communication between the district and the parents is so key to having the parents behind what the district is doing," he said.

Hilden grew up in Blaine and graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School. He completed his Bachelor of Arts from North Central University and recently started graduate-level courses at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.

Married for 12 years, Hilden and his wife, Beth, have lived in Lakeville for 11 years. They are both active members at River Valley Church where they have attended over 15 years. Hilden has coached his son's basketball and baseball teams in Farmington as well as served on the district's new boundary committee, which continues this fall.

For more information, visit VoteAnthonyHilden192@gmail.com.

The Farmington School Board has three seats open for election on Nov. 6, 2018.