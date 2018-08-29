Search
    Farmington Cub Scouts help build learning gardens at Farmington Elementary

    By John R. Russett on Aug 28, 2018 at 2:43 p.m.
    A group of parents, siblings and Cub Scouts alike showed up Monday Aug. 20, 2018, to help construct a tiered garden at Farmington Elementary. Pictured are (back, from left) Jenn Cahak, Genny Holmes, Jon Holmes, Amanda Allison, Gordy Steffel, Susan Fagnant, Tamra Hoffbeck, Ryan Fagnant, Doug Larson; (middle) Logan Hoffbeck, Gavin Hoffbeck, Cavyn Cahak, Kyle Glenzer, Levi Larson, Eli Holmes, Brody Weidendorf; (front ) Emilee Hoffbeck, Elle Cahak and Evan Larson. John R. Russett / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Everyone on hand pitched in to help construct the five-tier garden — one tier for each of the five classrooms that will use the garden at Farmington Elementary.3 / 3

    A grant from the University of Minnesota combined with a local Cub Scout pack recently resulted in some new gardens outside Farmington Elementary.

    The grant, which the school received last spring, was for a learning garden for their first-grade classes.

    "Our goal is to be able to have them plant out here and then tend and watch all summer long and in the fall, harvest and see what they've grown," said Susan Fagnant, who headed the project for Farmington Elementary.

    Fagnant ordered the supplies and helped coordinate a date for the install of the five-tier garden.

    When it came time for the work, Pack 118 was ready.

    "We're trying to promote community service and doing things for other people," Cub Master Genny Holmes said. This was the first community service project at the school for the pack. Holmes said they have a few more planned as well.

    The dirt was donated from Independent Black Dirt and the flowers were donated from South Cedar Garden Center, both in Farmington.

    Holmes said there is a Cub Scout registration event Sept. 20 at Farmington Elementary.

    For more information on the Cub Scouts, visit scouting.org.

    John R. Russett

    John Russett is a regional reporter for RiverTown Multimedia, covering a variety of issues facing RiverTown communities. Previously, he worked at the Red Wing Republican Eagle, where he reported on education as well as crime and courts. 

    You can follow him on Twitter at @JohnRyanRussett

     

    jrussett@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7876
