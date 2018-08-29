The grant, which the school received last spring, was for a learning garden for their first-grade classes.

"Our goal is to be able to have them plant out here and then tend and watch all summer long and in the fall, harvest and see what they've grown," said Susan Fagnant, who headed the project for Farmington Elementary.

Fagnant ordered the supplies and helped coordinate a date for the install of the five-tier garden.

When it came time for the work, Pack 118 was ready.

"We're trying to promote community service and doing things for other people," Cub Master Genny Holmes said. This was the first community service project at the school for the pack. Holmes said they have a few more planned as well.

The dirt was donated from Independent Black Dirt and the flowers were donated from South Cedar Garden Center, both in Farmington.

Holmes said there is a Cub Scout registration event Sept. 20 at Farmington Elementary.

For more information on the Cub Scouts, visit scouting.org.