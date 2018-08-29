Farmington school leaders turn to TeamWorks

Lead by Dennis Cheesebrow, founder and principal of TeamWorks International, the developmental work focuses on roles, responsibilities, relationships, structure and process grounded in the Education Leadership System.

In recent months, the board took three action steps to improve workflow, communications, dialogue and learning. The board created five committees: executive, finance and long-range planning, policy, public engagement and legislative policy. The committees meet with corresponding members of the administrative team to create plans that further its mission and vision for the district.

The board's monthly work sessions are a venue for learning, dialogue, renewing focus on district interests and best serving the district's mission and vision. No action is taken at work sessions organized around a table with board members and appropriate administrators in a shared working session.

The public is welcome to attend work session meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1201 at Farmington High School.

Public comments are welcome and can be taken at the meeting's end and will be limited to feedback from agenda items. Public comments will occur before the meeting and take place in an "open mic" format. The comments will begin 10 minutes before the meeting at 6:20 p.m. and last until the last citizen has spoken.

An audio recording is made and arrangements can be made to listen to the meeting via the district office.

According to the school district, board meetings are meetings that happen in public but are not meetings of the public. The board will listen to public comments but will not engage in discussion about that topic.

The board's monthly business meetings are organized in the formal "arc" design managed by the board chair through the use of Robert's Rules.

The board's business meetings are video recorded and televised.