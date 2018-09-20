Newville named MTTIA Instructor of the Year
Brent Newville, an instructor in the Heavy Duty Truck Technology program at Dakota County Technical College, was recognized as the 2018 Minnesota Teachers of Transportation and Industrial Areas Instructor of the Year. Newville received the award during the MTTIA 2018 Summer Conference, a technical sessions and trade show held in early August at Central Lakes Community College in Brainerd, Minn.
"Brent has volunteered countless hours with the Transportation Center of Excellence," said Ken Klassen, who works with Newville as faculty in the HDTT program. "He has helped the center become what it is today. From high school visits to events throughout the state of Minnesota, Brent has been involved in the promotion of the transportation industry and our HDTT program."