Community Ed hosts free Speaking of Kids seminar

The topic will be Parents Night Out with keynote speaker Solvieg Brown. She will share the latest research on what parents deal in the realm of safety, screen time, curbing entitlement, keeping kids healthy, promoting achievement, work-life balance and more.

Parents can hear strategies to solve tough parenting challenges in the first Speaking of Kids seminar.

Registration information is available at speakingofkids.info or call 651-460-3200. Child care is available by registration prior to event.