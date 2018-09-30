Farmington School Board approves new attendance boundaries

The new attendance boundaries lines will take effect in the 2019-20 school years for Farmington Public Schools.

Boundary changes will affect students and households in new and upcoming residential housing developments underway now or will break ground in future years.

Boundary change talks began last year that followed discussions with the cities of Farmington and Lakeville. The cities reported the number of new households that could affect the Farmington School District due to new residential housing on the horizon.

The new housing developments in Farmington are Regetta Fields, Fairhill and Sapphire Lake. In Lakeville, the upcoming housing developments on the Farmington School District boundary areas were Pheasant Run, Pleasant Hill and potential growth foreseen for the housing development north of Spy Glass, a neighborhood located off Cedar Avenue.

"We elected to do a capacity study with Wold Architects Engineers that was approved at the March 12 school board meeting," Miller said. The capacity study examined the student bodies at all the schools, including the five elementary buildings and the high school.

Then the district put together an attendance adjustment framework with a guiding change document that the board approved April 23. A representative committee with parents and staff was convened and began working on the boundary adjustments on May 30.

Students and families who will live in Regetta Fields will be assigned to attend Dodge Middle School with the committee recommending students to attend Akin Road Elementary.

Households with students who will live in Pleasant Hill will be assigned to Dodge Middle School with the recommendation to attend North Trail Elementary School.

Future housing developments are marked "undetermined." These households will be assigned to a school in the future when development takes place.