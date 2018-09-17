Family of 5 escapes Hastings house fire

Shortly after 4 a.m., the Hastings Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 7774 South St. Croix Trail Lane S. The blaze, which started in the garage, is under investigation, Hastings Police Chief Mike Schutt said.

"When we arrived the garage was fully involved and the fire had spread to the kitchen and attic," Schutt said. "It's a total loss."

It took over an hour to contain the fire, Hastings Fire Captain Ryan McGraw said. The fire had spread up under the roofline, collapsing a portion of it onto the lower structure. The phenomenon, known as pancaking, can make the flames harder to reach, Schutt said.

Three vehicles and a motorcycle were destroyed in the blaze.

The Hastings Fire Department was assisted by fire companies from Lower St. Croix Valley, Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Prescott and Woodbury. Most of the companies provided extra pumper trucks, Schutt said. There are no fire hydrants in the rural neighborhood.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office also provided aid.

Later Monday morning, Brenda and Patrick Green and their three children surveyed the damage to their home. Neighbors offered comfort.

"It's super-unfortunate but everyone got out and that's what matters," Brenda Green said.

Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page for the family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/the-green-family-fundraiser