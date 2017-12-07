Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Farmington Independent
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Franken announces resignation from U.S. Senate
UPDATE: Friends call for Franken to step down, but he is not tipping his hat yet
Minn. roundup: Text-to-911 service added statewide; Dayton announces he is cancer-free, encourages screenings
Minn. researchers say student athletes need better education on energy drinks
Counties to sue opioid manufacturers
More Topics
crime and courts
government
education
business
politics
region
accidents
sports
Headlines
Boys' basketball: Tigers win fast-paced season opener over Rochester Century
Farmington's Anna Fenske continues to grow
Boys' hockey: Tigers look to bounce back from last season
Farmington boys' hockey wins season opener
Farmington girls' swimmers compete at state meet
More Topics
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
Community celebrates Patriotic Day
Tough talk out in the open: Authors in Farmington share stories of living in Minnesota as minorities
Health briefs: Community Conversation gets people talking about mental health
Farmington auto repair shop doubles as art gallery
Plenty to see and spray: Farmington Fire Department holds open house
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
notices
Headlines
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Assumed Name Investment Property Advisors
Empire Twp Amend Ord 400 Public Nuisance
Farmington Sch Dist 192 Notice re Data Switches Bid
Prairie Island Indian Community Ag Lease Bids
obituaries
Headlines
Harvey Lee Briesacher
JoAnn M. Rechtzigel
Gerald "Jerry" L. Sacks
Joseph Folz
Marlin W. Rechtzigel
milestones
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
opinion
Headlines
Editorial cartoon by Steve Anderson
Editorial cartoon by Steve Anderson
Joe Atkins Viewpoint: Is Amazon Coming to Dakota County?
Editorial: Veterans have earned twice the thanks
Sleeping around (the house): Don't feel bad. Everyone's doing it.
More Topics
columns
letters
editorials
Magazine Rack
Real Estate Showcase
More Topics
Real Estate Showcase Ad Submission
Real Estate Showcase current ads
Print Ads
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Franken announces resignation from U.S. Senate
By
Don Davis
Today at 10:35 a.m.
Watch below at 10:45 a.m. for Senator Franken's announcement from the Senate floor.
</div><div id='second-mobile-ad' class='mobile-ad'> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('second-mobile-ad'); }); </script> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> // Google Consumer Survey (function () { var ARTICLE_URL = window.location.href; var CONTENT_ID = 'everything'; document.write( '<scr' + 'ipt ' + 'src="//survey.g.doubleclick.net/survey?site=_xxmbsoibfj35ly7ss43jyayvwu' + '&url=' + encodeURIComponent(ARTICLE_URL) + (CONTENT_ID ? '&cid=' + encodeURIComponent(CONTENT_ID) : '') + '&random=' + (new Date).getTime() + '" type="text/javascript">' + '\x3C/scr' + 'ipt>'); })(); </script> <div class='p402_premium'><div class='node-body'><p><em><strong>The announcement will be carried on all Forum Communication websites. </strong></em></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">U.S. Sen. Al Franken will address the Senate at 10:45 a.m. Central time today with what many say will be his resignation after sexual misconduct allegations.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Franken's office did not confirm what he will say, only the time the speech will come.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The 66-year-old senator is accused by eight women of inappropriate touching, including trying to force kisses. Most incidents occurred before he became senator in 2009.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Franken apologized for a photo showing his hands above a woman's breasts, and denied some of the incidents happened, but he said he does not remember others.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Franken speech will be carried live on C-SPAN2 on cable television stations and at <a href="http://www.c-span.org">www.c-span.org</a>.</span></p>
Additional Articles Recommended by Farmington Independent
Farmington athletes commit to playing in college
Tiger football ends on snowy field in Roseville
Tiger volleyball wins thriller over Owatonna before falling to Lakeville North
Additional Articles Recommended by Farmington Independent
Farmington athletes commit to playing in college
Tiger football ends on snowy field in Roseville
Tiger volleyball wins thriller over Owatonna before falling to Lakeville North
Explore related topics:
News
government and politics
Minnesota
Al Franken
sexual misconduct
Don Davis
Don Davis has been the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau chief since 2001, covering state government and politics for two dozen newspapers in the state. Don also blogs at
Capital Chatter
on Areavoices.
ddavis@forumcomm.com
Advertisement
randomness