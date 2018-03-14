Search
    WATCH: Gov. Dayton delivers his final State of State to Minnesota lawmakers

    By Forum News Service on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.
    Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton. File photo / St. Paul Pioneer Press

    ST. PAUL - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton delivers his final State of the State address Wednesday, March 14, to a joint session of the Minnesota Legislature.

    In the speech, Dayton will outline policy items he wants lawmakers to accomplish before they adjourn on May 21. It probably will be his last time to appeal to the 201 legislators in person before he leaves elective office early next year.

    The speech begins at 7 p.m. You can watch it below.

