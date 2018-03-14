WATCH: Gov. Dayton delivers his final State of State to Minnesota lawmakers
ST. PAUL - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton delivers his final State of the State address Wednesday, March 14, to a joint session of the Minnesota Legislature.
In the speech, Dayton will outline policy items he wants lawmakers to accomplish before they adjourn on May 21. It probably will be his last time to appeal to the 201 legislators in person before he leaves elective office early next year.
The speech begins at 7 p.m. You can watch it below.