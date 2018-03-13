Minnesota GOP legislators want Medicaid recipients to work

Rep. Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, said her bill would "lift Minnesotans out of poverty by encouraging them to get work." If they do not have jobs, they would be required to look for work or be enrolled in a job-training program.

Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said he thinks Minnesotans support requiring the work "to make sure they have skin in the game."

Johnson said up to 125,000 Minnesotans could be affected by the measure.

Jobs are in good supply, Fenton said, since there are more job openings than job seekers.

Rep. Jennifer Schultz, D-Duluth, said most Medicaid recipients already are working. "This legislation goes directly against the original intent of Medicaid: to provide coverage for Americans who are low-income, have a disability or are otherwise vulnerable and could fall through the cracks. This bill won't lead to a single person getting better health care or finding economic security."