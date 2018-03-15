MNLARS talks to go over weekend

An attempt by Sen. Scott Dibble, D-Minneapolis, for the full Senate to vote on a measure appropriating funds to continue fixing the troubled MNLARS system failed Thursday, March 15, when Republican leaders said negotiations on the issue will go through the weekend.

Senate Transportation Chairman Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said he received a significant new proposal from Gov. Mark Dayton's office at 11 p.m. Wednesday and needed time to negotiate and produce legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said the major item still to be worked out is how the Legislature will be able to have oversight as MNLARS receives more state money.

House Transportation Chairman Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, told Forum News Service that he wants to work out a compromise with senators and the Dayton administration before the full House votes on the issue.

Computer software issues have resulted in long delays and cases in which Minnesotans could not get their registration, titles and license plate stickers. Dayton originally said his departments needed $10 million right away and another $33 million could be appropriated later this spring to finish fixing the software.

The Dayton administration has sent notices out to contractors working on the software that their contracts will end at the end of March, when money for the project runs out.