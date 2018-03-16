The Faribault Republican lawmaker has proposed a “slowpoke bill” that increases the punishment for drivers who clog up the left lane of highway traffic.

“This is something I think everybody deals with, day-in and day-out,” Jasinski told lawmakers Wednesday on the Senate transportation committee where he serves as vice chair. “It’s a low-cost way to improve driving congestion.”

Driving slowly in the left lane is already a petty misdemeanor, punishable with a ticket. Jasinski’s proposal would make it a crime, which sparked some debate among lawmakers because it could result in jail time.

“I like the idea,” said Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville. “I’m just not comfortable charging my grandmother with a crime.”

The proposal still has to be reviewed by the Senate judicial committee, which could modify the penalties for being a “slowpoke.” Jasinski assured his colleagues that state troopers would use their discretion and wouldn’t be locking up slow drivers.

Several other states already have similar laws.