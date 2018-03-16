Minn. lawmaker proposes 'slowpoke bill,' which would increase punishment for slow drivers in left lane
Why won’t this slowpoke get over?
For motorists who’ve asked this question while driving Minnesota’s interstates, state Sen. John Jasinski feels your pain.
The Faribault Republican lawmaker has proposed a “slowpoke bill” that increases the punishment for drivers who clog up the left lane of highway traffic.
“This is something I think everybody deals with, day-in and day-out,” Jasinski told lawmakers Wednesday on the Senate transportation committee where he serves as vice chair. “It’s a low-cost way to improve driving congestion.”
Driving slowly in the left lane is already a petty misdemeanor, punishable with a ticket. Jasinski’s proposal would make it a crime, which sparked some debate among lawmakers because it could result in jail time.
“I like the idea,” said Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville. “I’m just not comfortable charging my grandmother with a crime.”
The proposal still has to be reviewed by the Senate judicial committee, which could modify the penalties for being a “slowpoke.” Jasinski assured his colleagues that state troopers would use their discretion and wouldn’t be locking up slow drivers.
Several other states already have similar laws.