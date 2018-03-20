Tim Pawlenty launches governor campaign committee

That makes it all but certain the Republican is seeking the governor's office again.

A written announcement he distributed, while refusing media interviews, follows a series of speeches in Minnesota that made it sound like he was running.

"As I continue to explore a campaign for governor, I filed a campaign committee today to meet the requirements of Minnesota law," Pawlenty said in his statement. "In recent weeks, Minnesotans have shared ideas and concerns with me about the new and difficult challenges they face in a rapidly changing economy."

He is required to form a committee if he collects at least $750.

His statement was short, but it included a link to a simple website that gave people a chance to register with the campaign, as well as to donate. The only other page, besides a privacy policy, provides some personal background.

The website says: "Now he's considering running for governor because Minnesota faces new and difficult challenges in a changing economy. He knows how to bring people together and get important things done."

The website's background photograph is a rolling farm field.

"I'm optimistic about Minnesota's future and understand how to deliver more accountable government and better jobs," Pawlenty said in his statement. "As a two-term governor, I know what it takes to lead our state in the right direction at this pivotal moment in American history."

His statement ended with a tease of "I will make a final announcement soon."

Pawlenty's Monday announcement was no surprise.

Besides delivering several Minnesota speeches, he set up a Naples, Fla., fundraiser for this week that asks for up to $4,000 per person. The invitation includes a statement that it was from "Pawlenty for Governor."

Pawlenty, 57, was governor eight years, leaving when Mark Dayton took office early in 2011. Before that, he was a state House member for a decade, the last few years serving as majority leader.

The South St. Paul native and University of Minnesota graduate is a lawyer who began running for president before leaving the governor's office. He dropped out in the summer of 2011 when it became apparent he did not have enough support to compete in the Iowa caucuses early the next year.

After his presidential run, the Eagan resident became lobbyist for the Financial Services Roundtable, a well-paying job in which he represented some of the country's top financial institutions.

Democrats in Minnesota and nationally are using that Washington job, which he held for six years, to call him a Wall Street insider.

The Republican governor race is led by Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, former Republican state Chairman Keith Downey and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens. Also in the contest are lesser-known candidates Phillip Parrish, Jeffrey Ryan Wharton, Ole Savior, Nickolay Bey, Bob Carney and Lance Johnson.

Three well-known Democrats also are running for governor.

A candidate may seek endorsement by their party's state convention the first week of June or skip the endorsement process and go to an August primary election. Speculation is that Pawlenty will run in the primary in an attempt to get on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.