The state Senate and House Monday, March 19, passed differing versions of legislation to pump $10 million into efforts to improve the MNLARS computer software system. A House-Senate conference committee is expected to work out the differences between the two bills, perhaps this week.

Senators voted 47-20 to spend the $10 million to fix MNLARS system and give legislators oversight to make sure funds are spent as they want. Another $33 million is expected to be sought later, after the state already has spent $93 million on upgrading the computer system.

The House opted for a slightly different way to take action, by a 98-27 vote.

House Transportation Chairman Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, said the Dayton administration has some concerns with his bill, but will be able to negotiate during the conference committee proceedings.

Gov. Mark Dayton appears to like the Senate version.

"The governor appreciates the Senate bill being a reasonable resolution," Dayton Press Secretary Sam Fettig said.

Torkelson said he could not accept the Senate bill because it "did not see the light of day until today" and the House needs more time to examine the Senate legislation. The House voted 80-45 against accepting the Senate legislation.

Senate Transportation Chairman Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said his MNLARS bill needs to move quickly so computer software repair work can continue.

"The public is furious," Sen. Carolyn Laine, D-Columbia Heights, said.

Laine said she has heard about long waits on the telephone to get answers about vehicle licenses, tabs and registrations.

Sen. Susan Kent, D-Woodbury, failed in an attempt to pass an amendment to allow state agencies to increase the number of phone operators on duty to deal with the MNLARS problem. Newman said the Public Safety Department already has more than 40 people answering phones and more are not needed; instead, he said, money should be focused on fixing the software.

Newman and Sen. Scott Dibble, D-Minneapolis, worked during the weekend to draw up the compromise bill.

When asked if the funds being appropriated would fix MNLARS, Newman replied: "The honest answer is I don't know." But, he added, "this is the best shot that we have."

Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, urged senators in the future to consider giving drivers a "penalty free" period to drive vehicles that may be without proper paperwork because of the software problems. He told of a constituent whose paperwork had been delayed and was stopped in South Dakota. The vehicle was impounded.

"This is a big problem..." Westrom said. "We also need to bring forward a fix for the public and the auto dealers."

Westrom said deputy registrars that handle the paperwork have sacrificed, including some working without pay as they try to help vehicle owners.

Newman has said he wants to "look over their shoulder" as state agencies work to fix the issues. His bill gives lawmakers the ability to shut off funding if benchmarks are not met.

"Any emergency funding must come from existing reserves, and not a penny will be spent without strict oversight to protect taxpayers from more waste and inefficiency," Newman said.