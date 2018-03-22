Backstrom seeks re-election for County Attorney's office

Backstrom oversees a staff of approximately 100, including 43 attorneys, in Minnesota's third largest county. In prosecuting crime, his office works closely with 11 police departments, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie's Office, and other state and national law enforcement agencies. His office also initiates legal actions to protect children and vulnerable adults, assists in the enforcement of child support obligations and provides legal advice and assistance to all Dakota County officials, among other duties.

"The many accomplishments I have achieved as Dakota County attorney over the past 30 years would not have been possible without the hard work and assistance of the outstanding individuals on my staff," Backstrom said.

Backstrom noted that the illegal distribution and possession of drugs continues to be a major concern that hurts not only the user, but family members, friends and the community. Many other crimes such as robbery, assault, theft, child abuse and neglect are often connected to the illegal use of drugs. Backstrom helped lead the successful effort in 2016 to amend Minnesota's drug laws to provide greater opportunities for non-violent drug offenders to address their underlying chemical addictions, while at the same time adding harsher sanctions for the most dangerous drug dealers. Backstrom also proposed and supports Dakota County's civil litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors to address the significant adverse impact this epidemic has had upon our community.