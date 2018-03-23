Balloting materials will be mailed to members on April 9. Members can vote online at www.dakotaelectric.com. Ballots must be received at Survey and Ballot Systems office no later than noon on April 26, or members may bring their ballots to the annual meeting.

Following are the six candidates running for four seats on the board of directors:

District 1

Jerry Pittman, Lakeville, incumbent

Curt DeCoux, Burnsville

District 2

Clay Van De Bogart, Lakeville, incumbent

District 3

Ken Danner, Apple Valley, incumbent

Douglas Bonar, Farmington

District 4

Judy Kimmes, Hampton, incumbent

Review the Heritage Library and License Center renovation plan

Residents can review the renovation plan for the Heritage Library and License Center in Lakeville during an open house Wednesday, March 28. Floor plans, 3-D renderings and concept images will be available to view, and Dakota County staff and consultants will answer questions. The open house will be 5—7 p.m. at the library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville.

Dakota County has selected HGA Architects & Engineers of Minneapolis as the designer for the Heritage Library and License Center renovation.

The design process is anticipated to be completed in August 2018. A detailed schedule for construction will be available after the bid is awarded in late summer.

Dakota County holds volunteer recruitment fair

Dakota County invites residents to find interests close to home for individual, family and group volunteering. The annual spring volunteer resource fair will be 3-5:30 p.m. April 9 at the Northern Service Center in West St. Paul. The fair will feature more than 20 organizations in and around Dakota County who need volunteers for natural resource management, event assistance and support, internships, office administration, history interpretation working with seniors and children.

For more information, visit the county website at: www.dakotacounty.us and search volunteers.

Two appointed to Workforce Development Board

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners appointed two new members to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. Tim Grimm and Jennifer Harmening were appointed Feb. 6. Grimm will represent the public-apprentice sector, and Harmening will represent the private sector.

After serving eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Grimm worked 15 years as an electrician before transitioning into teaching electrical-related classes at St. Paul College and Local Union 110 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee. He is now the training director for the St. Paul Area Electrical JATC.

Harmening is the president of the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce. Her experience includes business and organizational consulting and coaching. She serves on the Burnsville Community Foundation Board and the Burnsville-Minnesota Valley Figure Skating Board.

The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties.

County celebrates five years of recycling program

The Dakota County Master Recycler/Composter program is celebrating five years of dedicated residents educating others about waste management. In total, 179 master recyclers and composters have completed a six-week course and traveled the Twin Cities on field trips to recycling and waste facilities.

Participants agree to volunteer 30 hours putting their skills to work to help others learn how to reduce waste, recycle more and compost. In 2017, master recyclers reported volunteering 716 hours with 14 completing their obligatory 30 hours of volunteering. Throughout the last four years, volunteers have given more than 2,600 hours of their time and personally spoken to 40,000 people.

Classes for new volunteers will be held 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 3 to May 8, at Black Hawk Middle School, 1540 Deerwood Drive, Eagan. A $30 fee covers course materials and optional field trip transportation. Scholarships are available.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. For details, Jenny Kedward at 952-891-7043. The deadline for registration is April 1.

Farmington City Council

New assistant fire chief named

Farmington City Council approved a new on-call assistant fire chief and a wage increase for firefighters at the Monday, March 19, meeting. Adam Fischer will be the new paid, on-call assistant chief for Farmington Fire Department. Fischer has been with the department since March of 2003, most recently as captain.

The assistant fire chief receives a monthly stipend of $282 and earns an hourly rate pay given to firefighters for training and call hours that are paid from the 2018 budget.

The council also approved an hourly pay raise for firefighters from $11.55 per hour to $12.50 per hour effective April 9, 2018.

Pool demolition

Farmington City Council approved funding to complete the demolition of the city outdoor pool. The estimated cost was $74,733.

After reviewing seven proposals, the council approved a quote by Nadeau Companies from Hampton in the amount of $54,840. This is $19,893 under the budgeted and this will be part of the project costs to be paid from the 2018 city pool budget.

Randy Distad, parks and recreation director, said the pool demolition will be completed between April 1 and June 1.

"This is an ideal time period because of the opportunity for grass to be seeded and to germinate in time to become established before the hotter summer time period," Distad said.

The pool bathhouse will will be repurposed, perhaps as a storage building to house items used for recreational programs in the community such music in the park and movies in the park.