Farmington Council agrees to refresh city logo

"The next step we will draft options and gather feedback and come up with a general idea of what we would be seeing our new logo looking like," Lauren Siebenaler, communications specialist, said in an interview.

Brenda Wendlandt, city human resource director, suggested the council review the current Farmington logo, tagline and mission statement and compare to the trends from other metro cities. Siebenaler then led the council in a discussion Feb. 26 as she shared a brief history.

In May 1991, the city mentioned a mission statement but never implemented one. In 2002, the council agreed on the statement "Through teamwork and cooperation, the City of Farmington provides great quality services that preserve our proud past and foster a promising future."

The city reviewed the statement in 2002 and 2009, but made no changes.

"The mission statements used to be so important that cities would place them in very visible places like the homepage of the city's website, but today's developers advise against this since residents don't show an interest in the mission statement since the main priority is to get the information they need," Siebenaler said at the Feb. 26 workshop.

Siebenaler said gave council members four questions to ponder when reviewing the city's mission statement:

• Is a new mission statement necessary to tell residents what staff goals are?

• Is a new mission statement necessary to guide staff?

• Do you think values could be more beneficial to staff in the everyday work day?

• What values could be beneficial to staff in their everyday work day?

• What values or messages do you want to see expressed in a new mission statement?

Farmington Council Member Katie Bernhjelm supports an updated city tagline. The current one is "A proud past, A promising future."

"I think sometimes ours does not make sense," Bernhjelm said.

Area communities

The council reviewed surrounding cities' taglines and logos.

Hastings adopted a new logo with a tagline "Since 1857." Rosemount has a updated city website with a tagline "Spirit of pride and progress."

"I want something that is progressive and that shows us moving forward," Farmington Mayor Todd Larson said.

One consideration would be to incorporate a shade of orange in the logo since the school mascot is the Tigers.

Farmington City Council Member Terry Donnelly said it would be optimal if the council agreed to changes before the water tower is repainted in the next year.

The council decided against updating the city's mission statement, but will review updated images for a new logo and a fresh tagline.

"For now, we are focused on a general idea of what we want the logo to be, and then after we narrow it down we can reach out to businesses that specialize in logos," Siebenaler said.