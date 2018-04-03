Sheets appointed to Workforce Development Board

Sheets, dean of Customized Training and Continuing Education for Dakota County Technical College, leads a team of sales representatives, administrative support specialists, curriculum developers and adjunct instructors in analyzing area training needs, program and curricula development, and delivering training to businesses and industries in Dakota and Scott counties.

Sheets directs the strategic vision for the department, and he works with the business community to help develop workforce alignment solutions across industry sectors.

He recently served on the SkillsUSA Minnesota Board of Directors, and he has been a subject matter expert for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties.