Gaylord says State of the County is strong

"We're fortunate to live and work in Dakota County," Gaylord said. "It's the premier county in Minnesota."

In a 2016 residential survey, 95 percent of residents surveyed rated the quality of life in Dakota County as high. The results of the survey reinforce that what the county is doing is effective and responsive.

The county offers 225 programs and services. Gaylord said residents applauded the variety of services offered within the county and its overall economic health as positives to living there.

Gaylord said she was proud to report that Dakota County is debt free, which was applauded by the audience.

"This is something that is highly unique among Minnesota counties," she said.

The County feels a great deal of responsibility to be good stewards of tax dollars, which is why Gaylord said the county's focus is on the residents. That focus is evident through public health initiatives, creating infrastructure, maintaining roads, keeping the community safe and much more.

There were several key issues that Gaylord mentioned are important to residents including transportation, economy, housing, safety, the library system and more.

The county received a $21 million payment when they withdrew from CTIB last year. The program wasn't working for the taxpayers so Gaylord said the money will help ensure resources are targeted in the county and most effective for residents and businesses. In addition, there is a plan to spend nearly $70 million a year for the next five years on highway projects.

One challenge has been the availability and affordability of housing. The county has been working to address the challenge by working with the Community Development Agency. For the 2018 budget, the county also approved $1.2 million in funding for the Community Service Division to enhance housing support services.

Another county goal is to help residents thrive and improve lives. This is being addressed through programs like the Career Success Program, Pathways to Opportunity and Birth to Age 8 Initiative.

Keeping residents safe is another priority. Gaylord mentioned the recent countywide roll out of the Vitals Aware Service, which is a tool law enforcement can use to interact with emotional, intellectual and behavioral disabilities. Dakota County has already budgeted $6.6 million for a new training facility called the SMART Center that would be used to help officers train in crisis intervention and much more. The county has requested an additional $6.6 million in state funds to help with the center.

Looking forward, a few county libraries will be remodeled in 2018, including Pleasant Hill Library in Hastings. Dakota County will be offering new options for transportation in the county. They will be partnering with Lyft to improve transportation access for people with disabilities. Other new infrastructure is planned, including the Minnesota Vikings facility in Eagan.

"These priorities show that 2018 is shaping up to be productive and exciting for the county," Gaylord said.