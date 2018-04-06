The Farmington City Council approved the choice at the Monday, April 2, meeting.

Farmington Parks Commission decided earlier this year to hold a contest to name the neighborhood park planned for Regetta Fields being constructed south of Farmington High School located off Highway 50. The contest kicked off during the 2018 Farmington Community Expo on Jan. 27, with the prize being a gift card package from local businesses

"The park names were tabulated so the person who submitted each of the park names was not identified, and this was done so as to remove any potential conflict of interest and/or bias when reviewed by the Parks and Recreation Commission," Parks and Recreation Director Randy Distad said Monday night.

Morgan emailed her entry from Port Aransas, which is the city Farmington adopted after Hurricane Harvey last year.

Hurricane Harvey's destructive power hit Houston area and 33 Texas counties in August 2017.

Some communities were completely flooded with 2 to 3 feet of water during the lingering storm surge.

Highways were flooded, stores are closed, there is a lack of supplies and many people lost everything they own.

Morgan helped fellow residents with daily moral support and organizational efforts to cleanup up homes and businesses.

Morgan requested that the gift cards be given to Farmington Mayor Todd Larson and his wife, Lena.

"Unfortunately, Mayor Larson is prohibited from receiving this gift due to a Minnesota State statute that prohibits governmental officials from receiving gifts such as these while serving in office," Distad said.

Larson then asked Morgan to select a charitable organization, and she chose Pastor Karen Evenson and Faith Methodist Church. Evenson was among the Farmington leaders who traveled to Port Aransas last year during the massive rebuilding and cleanup effort.

The future Flagstaff Meadow Park will be developed on an acre and a half of land. Distad said this park will most likely become connected to a larger parkland that will be a part of a master parks planning.

Flagstaff Meadow will be developed in two to five years or when 50 percent of the Regetta Fields housing development is completed.