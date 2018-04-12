The free event sponsored by Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor will speak about the city's accomplishments in the past year and offer a look into what the future holds for the community in the city where residents live, work and play.

Farmington residents invited to State of the City address April 20

Farmington residents are encouraged to attend the State of the City address to be given by Farmington Mayor Todd Larson at 8 a.m. Friday, April 20, at Farmington City Hall, 430 Third St., in downtown Farmington.

The annual event is sponsored by Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson will give an update on progress the city has made in the last year in regards to public safety, parks and recreation programs and city services.

The event is free but registration is required. To register, contact Kelli Morgen at Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce at (651) 452-9872 or kmorgen@dcrchamber.com.

Dakota City hosts 25th annual Victorian Tea luncheon

The public is invited to dress up and come join a Victorian Tea luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville sponsored by the Dakota City Heritage Village.

This will be the 25th annual Victorian Team luncheon where guests will dine on a four-course meal served on tables adorned with fine linen and china. Lady Jane shares stories and Victorian-era music with her guests.

The theme for the 25th anniversary luncheon is "One Fine Day" and special music will be provided by the Church Ladies String Band. Guests are encouraged to dress up in a favorite dress, suit, hat and gloves to celebrate the popular clothing from this period.

Tickets are on sale now through April 27. The annual tea luncheon has become a tradition for many grandmothers, mothers, and daughters who can experience the splendor of a forgotten age. All are welcome and gentlemen are encouraged to attend.

Tickets are on sale through April 27. Tickets and more information are available at www.dakotacity.org or by calling (651) 460-8050.

Dakota City Heritage Village is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that strives to preserve its heritage for future generations. The non-profit group of volunteers work to connect current generations to past generations so they can learn about life and agricultural in the early 20th century in rural Dakota County.

Farmington community celebrates Earth and Arbor Day

The city of Farmington and Farmington Area Community Education will host the 2018 Earth & Arbor Day Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 28 in a new location at Meadowview Elementary School, 6100 195th St.

This free event focuses on taking care of the earth for future generations. It will feature naturalists, science and art activities and exhibits. The event funded by the city of Farmington, Farmington Area Community Education, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov or www.farmingtonCE.com.

Farmington students learn household money management at Reality Store

Roundbank Insurance in Farmington will introduce a Reality Store, a simulated learning experience in household money management for Farmington High students on Tuesday, May 8. The event will be from 8:15 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Event organizers need 75 volunteers from diverse industries. Training will be provided. Program goals are for students to have fun interacting with local business professionals and learn basic life skills that include financial planning, career planning, goal setting and decision making.

"This gives the students a test run before entering the "real world" where these decisions have real life implications," said Chrystal Gasner of Roundbank Insurance in Farmington.

During the Reality Store, students can select an occupation as a 28-year-old adult. Each student will be given an amount of "play" money equivalent to the average monthly salary in that occupation.

Students will then go into a Reality Store to spend their salary on necessities and luxuries they envision to be a part of the adult lifestyle. There will be representatives from the housing industry, utilities, grocery stores, department stores, financial institutions, auto dealerships, medical profession, child care centers, travel and entertainment industry.

Students will learn how much of their income they need to spend in each category in order to provide them with their desired lifestyle. The exercise goal is to help students learn whether their selected occupation that will provide them with the financial resources needed to provide the type of lifestyle.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Chrystal Gasner at (651) 463-4300 or chrystalg@roundbankinsurance.com.