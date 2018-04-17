Recycle boat wrap until May 31

This large blue or white plastic material is in abundance as boats are unwrapped in the spring. The type of plastic requires special handling, so it should not be placed with regular recycling.

Call ahead to let Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine know you are coming. Remove all straps, cords, rocks and gravel. Transhield covers and fabric liners, including plastic wrap with fabric, are not accepted.

In 2017, residents recycled 2,660 pounds of boat wrap from marina operations through the Dakota County program. Collected material is taken to a special processor that can recycle the bulky plastic. The material is then turned into new, useful plastic products.

To learn more about recycling, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search recycling.