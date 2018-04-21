The Extension Committee, in partnership with the University of Minnesota, assists in approving programs, establishing the budget and evaluating staff to enhance Extension programs. The committee meets four times a year in Farmington.

The Personnel Board of Appeals provides the County Board with impartial analysis concerning appeals filed by employees or job applicants. Board members must have 10 or more years of managerial experience or comparable qualifications. Board members may not have a contractual, commercial or professional relationship with Dakota County. The board meets for full-day or half-day hearings as needed in Hastings.

The Planning Commission reviews plans and proposals and makes policy recommendations to the County Board in the following areas: transportation, transit, parks, trails and greenways, land conservation, water resources, and environmental management. The Planning Commission may review capital projects or be asked by the County Board to address emerging issues that impact the physical or natural infrastructure of Dakota County. In addition, the Planning Commission considers conditional use permits in the shoreland and floodplain areas of Dakota County. The committee meets monthly or as necessary in Apple Valley.

The Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee recommends art projects for county buildings to the County Board. The committee meets monthly in Apple Valley.

The Special Board of Appeal and Equalization hears appeals from property owners regarding property valuation or classification of properties. One member must be a real estate appraiser, or be familiar with county property valuation. The board meets annually in June in Apple Valley.

For more information about the committees, specific openings and qualifications, visitwww.dakotacounty.us and search citizen advisory committees. Each committee requires consistent attendance for meetings. Citizen advisory committee applications are retained for one year. Dakota County residents interested in serving on a committee can call County Administration at 651-438-4418 for an application. The application period remains open until all openings are filled.