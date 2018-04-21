Schmitz-Maki skates toward potential upgrades

There is a 10-year capital projects plan for the arena that cover $2,242,000 in upgrades and repairs that are scheduled and staggered to take place from 2019 to 2028.

Jeremy Pire, parks and facilities supervisor, gave a report and answered council members’ questions.

“My understanding is that if we are going to do any improvements to the building, the ADA regulations call for us to either make access to concession stand or bring it down to the first level,” Pire said.

Farmington Mayor Todd Larson asked if there is a requirement to install an elevator.

Pire not if the concession stand is moved to the first level.

In the past 10 years, the arena has gone through significant improvements, including have an ice resurfacer replaced and an electrical resurfacer in 2016. The ice plan was replaced in 2010. The concrete floor and floor piping was replaced in 2010, along with the dasher boards and glass. In 2012, there was a new dehumidification system installed.

These improvements were important for the arena to continue to function and provide quality indoor ice to the community, according to Randy Distad, director of parks and recreation.

In 2017, a city facility study was completed by Wold Architects and Engineers that assessed the current condition of city buildings, including the arena.

“Staff is interesting in discussing with the city council the next round of possible improvements for the arena that were identified in the facility analysis study,” Distad said.

One new improvement will be to move the resurfacer to the other end of the building and relocate it on the northwest corner of the building.

Pire said now the resurfacer has to cross the area where players exist and enter the ice and where fans circulate and congregate before and after the game and during intermission.

A second improvement will be to construct two dedicated locker rooms for the boys and girls high school hockey teams.

Pire said now parents are coming in throughout the day to drop off equipment and it would be convenient for them to have a dedicated locker room to keep stuff and coaches could have an office nearby.

Larson asked who pays for the locker rooms?

“Randy (Distad) and I met booster club president who was interested and was going to meet with the club,” Pire said.

The third improvement would be to move the resurfacer and construct a new concession stand where the resurfacer used to be located. This would allow the concession to be moved to the ground level and lobby area of the arena and it would be more accessible to all customers.

Farmington City Administrator David McKnight said the work session was designed to address the arena facility maintenance needs that will need to be addressed forever, and the partnerships to help pay for improvements.

“We cannot afford to go build any of these on our own,” McKnight said.

Farmington City Council authorized moving forward with hiring an architectural firm to complete a preliminary design that would provide a drawing of how the improvements would fit with the building’s existing footprint and the costs associated with the improvements.

The city staff will use a request-for-proposal process to determine the cost to hire an architectural firm to complete a preliminary design. After the council approves the process, the staff will initiate it.

After the process is complete, staff will provide the council a contract with an architectural firm that would include the costs associated with the preliminary design work and where funds would come from to cover the preliminary design cost.