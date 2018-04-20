Firefighters will get new engine

The purchase includes a 75 percent prepayment and trade in of the 1990 Ford L8000 tender fire truck. The deal includes additional equipment for $109,980, which will be paid from the fire capital equipment funds.

The department plans to order the truck as soon as possible to save money.

“The manufacturer has notified us of a 3 percent increase starting May 1, 2018, due to increasing steel prices,” Elvestad said.

The original budgeted amount was $870,000 for 2019. Funds have been collected from both tax levy dollars and local government aid dollars since 2013. The funds available in 2018 are about $660,000 and will cover the 75 percent prepayment and equipment costs.

The remainder of the truck’s price will continue to be collected in 2018 and 2019 through both tax levy and local government aid dollars.

The fire tender truck being replaced has a two-person cab and holds 1,800 gallons of water with a 350 GPM pump. The new replacement truck will be an engine with a six-person cab, a 1,000-gallon water tank and a 1,500 GPM pump.